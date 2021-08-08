Woman hospitalized after stabbing in Town of Onondaga

TOWN OF ONONDAGA (WSYR-TV) Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating an early morning stabbing sending a 21-year-old woman to the hospital.

Deputies say it happened on Sunday, August 8th at approximately 2:45am in the 6000 block of South Salina Street in the Town of Onondaga.

Deputies responded to Upstate University Hospital for a stabbing investigation. When they arrived, Deputies found the woman with a stab wound to the chest. The victim is listed in serious but stable condition and is expected to survive.

The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office at 315- 435-3051.