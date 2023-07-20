NEDROW, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman is in critical condition after allegedly crashing her motorcycle Northbound on I-81 on Thursday night.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reported the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on July 20 on I-81 Northbound near Nedrow.

The Sheriff’s Office say a woman in her 50’s was driving her motorcycle when she lost control and crashed. The woman was transported to Upstate Hospital where she’s now in surgery and listed in critical condition.

I-81 Northbound is currently closed from Lafayette to the Onondaga Nation. Currently, there is no estimated time when it will reopen.

