Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Woman in critical condition after being hit by SUV

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 55-year-old woman is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle early Thursday morning.

Just after 12:45 a.m. Thursday, a female was found unconscious in the 500 block of North Geddes Street. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are looking for a newer model white SUV with no front license plate, which should have heavy front end damage. The vehicle was last seen heading north on Van Rensselaer Street.

If you have information about the hit and run incident, you’re asked to call police at (315) 442-5200.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected