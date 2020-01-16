Woman in critical condition after being hit by SUV

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 55-year-old woman is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle early Thursday morning.

Just after 12:45 a.m. Thursday, a female was found unconscious in the 500 block of North Geddes Street. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are looking for a newer model white SUV with no front license plate, which should have heavy front end damage. The vehicle was last seen heading north on Van Rensselaer Street.

If you have information about the hit and run incident, you’re asked to call police at (315) 442-5200.

