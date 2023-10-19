SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police responded to the 400 block of James St. for a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian around 7:36 p.m., on Oct. 18.

Courtesy of the Syracuse Police Department.

At the scene, they found a 56-year-old woman who had injuries to her head and legs.

She was taken to Upstate Hospital, and is listed in critical condition.

Police say she was crossing the street when she was hit by the vehicle. After the crash, the suspect drove away.

The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department’s Traffic Section at (315) 442-5130.