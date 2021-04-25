Woman intentionally hit by a car in Syracuse Saturday night; suspect then fled the scene

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman was purposely struck by a vehicle Saturday night near the Northeast side of Syracuse.

Syracuse Police officers responded to the intersection of Green Street and Hawley Avenue around 10:15 p.m. for an assault call.

Officers located 29-year-old Natasha Vargas of Syracuse who was injured and lying in the street. She was transported to Crouse Hospital where she is expected to survive.

Police say the investigation revealed that Vargas was intentionally hit after an argument with a 34-year-old man, Roun Roun of Syracuse.

After Roun hit Vargas, he then fled the scene. However, a short time after, officers located and arrested the suspect.

Roun faces charges of…

Assault in the second degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree

Police say Roun is being held at the Onondaga County Justice Center.