Woman intentionally hits man with her car, Syracuse Police say

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) A woman intentionally struck a man with her vehicle, according to Syracuse Police.

Police say at 1:54 p.m. Sunday, officers were sent to the 3200 block of South Salina Street for a report of a man struck by a vehicle.

When they got to the scene, officers learned Tracy Thomas, 33, of Syracuse, intentionally hit a 29-year-old man with her vehicle.

The victim sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention.

Police later learned Thomas and the victim had a domestic relationship.

Thomas was arrested on assault in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and was brought to the Justice Center.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected