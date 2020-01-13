Woman intentionally hits man with her car, Syracuse Police say

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) A woman intentionally struck a man with her vehicle, according to Syracuse Police.

Police say at 1:54 p.m. Sunday, officers were sent to the 3200 block of South Salina Street for a report of a man struck by a vehicle.

When they got to the scene, officers learned Tracy Thomas, 33, of Syracuse, intentionally hit a 29-year-old man with her vehicle.

The victim sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention.

Police later learned Thomas and the victim had a domestic relationship.

Thomas was arrested on assault in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and was brought to the Justice Center.