UPPER ONONDAGA PARK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In mid-April, Syracuse Police confirmed to NewsChannel 9 that their animal control officers had successfully captured four stray dogs behaving aggressively in the Strathmore neighborhood.

At the time, many neighbors felt unsafe leaving their homes, in fear of the dogs.

Over the span of five days, the animal control officers set up traps and captured the dogs.

Courtesy of Syracuse Police.

Today, May 17, 21-year-old Shakita Acosta was charged after intentionally releasing the dogs in Upper Onondaga Park after a domestic dispute.

According to police, Acosta admitted that she knew the dogs were dangerous, as three of them had bitten people in the past.

Acosta was charged with:

Four counts of Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree

Four counts of Abandonment of Animals

She was issued an appearance ticket.