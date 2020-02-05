Woman killed after being hit by vehicle in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Jefferson County woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Monday.
Evelyn Sinclair, 90, was walking in the parking lot of the Community Bank on Washington Street in Watertown when she was hit by a vehicle. She was treated at the scene and airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, where she died of her injuries.
The driver has not been charged and the investigation is ongoing.
