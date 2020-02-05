Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Woman killed after being hit by vehicle in Watertown

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Jefferson County woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Monday.

Evelyn Sinclair, 90, was walking in the parking lot of the Community Bank on Washington Street in Watertown when she was hit by a vehicle. She was treated at the scene and airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, where she died of her injuries.

The driver has not been charged and the investigation is ongoing.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected