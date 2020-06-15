Woman pleads guilty to charges she took $750,000 from her employer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 55-year-old Ontario County woman entered a guilty plea to a federal wire fraud charge accusing her of taking $750,000 from her employer.

Karen Owens of Phelps worked as Director of Finance for Finger Lakes Conveyors from 2003 until 2017.

Federal prosecutors say that for a six-year period between 2006 and 2017, Owens used her position to write and issue 394 checks from the company’s bank account to a bank account which she controlled.

Prosecutors also said Owens issued 162 checks to JP Morgan Chase Bank from the company’s account in order to pay her personal credit card bills.

Owens is scheduled for sentencing September 9. She could face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

