WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Watertown EMS crews conducted a rescue on the Black River Sunday night.

On July 30, around 8:45 p.m., Watertown City Fire units were called to the Black River. This was after Watertown Police witnessed a subject jump off the Pearl Street Bridge in Watertown into the River, according to a press release from Fire Department Chief Ronald Wareham.

Police advised fire units that the subject was being swept downstream, but firefighters and police located the victim on the north bank of the river clinging to branches along the shore, Chief Wareham said in the press release.

These responders then successfully made contact with the victim and pulled them to shore.

However, Chief Wareham said that as the responders were gaining access to the riverbank, other fire units launched a Swift Water Rescue Boat from Factory Park.

Due to the extreme terrain on the shore and the victim’s physical condition, the victim was transported on the boat to Factory Park for EMS treatment.

The victim was then transported to Samaritan Medical Center by Guilfoyle Ambulance Service.