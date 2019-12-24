Woman rushed to hospital after being shot in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating after a woman was shot on the city’s west side Monday evening.

Officers were called to the intersection of Lakeview Avenue and Liberty Street around 6:00 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222. Calls will remain confidential.