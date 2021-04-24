Woman sent to the hospital after being stabbed in chest Friday night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating a Friday night stabbing that happened near Washington Square.

Officers responded to the Northside of Syracuse in the 100 block of Pershing Avenue just before 10:15 p.m. That’s where they found a 42-year-old woman who had been stabbed in the chest.

Police say the actual stabbing took place on Grant Boulevard and Court Street.

The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive. No word on any suspect(s).

The investigation active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222. ​Your call can remain anonymous.

