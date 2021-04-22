Woman shares terror of getting gun pointed at her by pick-up driver during road rage incident on I-81

SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Kenneth Scott Jr., 28, of Liverpool, has been charged with menacing after admitting to pointing a BB gun out his pick-up truck window toward a couple on I-81 as part of a road rage incident over the weekend.

The woman, who spoke with NewsChannel 9 at the request she not be named, was headed from the Waterloo Outlets to Destiny USA with her husband. After exiting the Thruway at I-81, they headed south, and noticed a black pick-up truck at their bumper.

“I’m assuming he must have been in a hurry to get somewhere, and wanted to get around us quicker. We must not have been going fast enough for him and he couldn’t control his emotions I guess,” she said.

Scott Jr., she recalls, slammed on his breaks in front of them, nearly causing a crash. Still angry, he kept up with the couple as they tried to distance themselves. At one point, the woman admitted her husband put up his middle finger.

As the pick-up driver got into the lane on the right, looking like he was exiting at 7th North Street, he then swerved back left, nearly causing a crash with the couple again. Seconds later, he put down his car window and pointed a gun out the window.



“The next thing we knew, we heard a loud popping noise outside and we assumed that we had been shot at,” she remembers. “That’s when I told my husband, ‘Just keep driving, he has a gun. Just get out of here.'”

The couple called 911 and met Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputies at the Destiny USA parking lot. She remembered a logo on the truck.

She recalled, “I just kept reciting it in my head, said it aloud: ‘Roofing Guys CNY. Roofing Guys CNY.’ So I wouldn’t forget. I knew it would be the only chance at justice, I guess. Having this person located and held accountable for his actions.”

Early in their investigation, Onondaga County Sheriff’s detectives learned The Roofing Guys no longer owned the truck and had sold it to an employee of the company, whose son, Scott Jr., drove it.

It was not the first time the company’s owner had been complained to about road rage by the new truck owner’s son, according to police paperwork obtained by NewsChannel 9.

Detectives found Scott Jr. in his driveway peeling off the company’s logo, according to police paperwork.

In a written statement for detectives, Scott Jr. accused the couple of “going about 8 mph. I got up on their bumper because I was going about 20 mph.” He also admitted to pointing the BB gun at the couple.

“The gun was empty and even if it wasn’t, I would never have shot it at anyone. This was very stupid of me and I regret doing this,” Scott Jr. wrote.

Sheriff’s Deputies and New York State Police shut down a part of I-81, but never found any evidence of gunfire.

Feeling like they had been shot at, the woman says she’s had a hard time eating and sleeping in the days since. She admits to being nervous while driving to work.

“It reminds you how precious your life is and how quickly it can be taken away. That made me appreciate life a lot more because I truly felt my life was in danger in that moment. It’s sad and not something you should be thinking about after a day of going shopping,” the woman says.

Kenneth Scott Jr. is scheduled to be in court in June on the menacing charge. The victims hope to work with the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office to elevate the charges to something more serious.