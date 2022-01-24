Woman shot at Skyline Apartments in Syracuse identified; SPD stressing “there’s still work to be done”

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police have identified the woman shot in Skyline Apartments Sunday as Ebony Sanders.

The 31-year-old woman, whom police believe does not live at Skyline, is in stable condition and has non-life-threatening injuries to her midsection.

• 31-year-old woman was shot in the midsection

• Police say shooting happened on 9th floor of apartment building

• Victim was transported to hospital and expected to be okay

• Suspect: unknown at this time

The shooting, which happened around 1 a.m. Sunday morning currently has no suspects, but police say Sanders did have a dispute with multiple people.

This incident comes as Skyline Apartments has had numerous issues in the past. Police say Skyline has had a total of 645 calls for service from March 1, 2021, and that calls could be as high as 36 per week. Mayor Ben Walsh even gets a weekly update on the issue from Syracuse Police.

“We’ve made progress, what happened this weekend is unacceptable.” Mayor Ben Walsh

He added that he believes there is no other living complex that more attention or city resources.

The City and its Police Department have:

Policy for SPD off-duty security: 6-hour shifts, 4-days per week and 1-3 officers there at a time

City CODES does “spot checks” twice a month on the property to ensure Skyline commitments are being fulfilled

Cameras exist in each hallway entrance and parking lot

Entrance way is monitored and staffed with security at all times

Key fob security and entrance

“When I look at what we implemented and charge that organization to do and what we’ve been getting over the past couple of weeks, I certainly think that we made some improvements, but this is certainly not a point to where we’re going to point ourselves to where we want to pat ourselves on the back or act as if there is still not much work that needs to be done,” Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner said.