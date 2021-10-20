Woman shot by Syracuse Police Wednesday morning, Attorney General’s Office opens investigation, officials say

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation opened an investigation into the death of a woman who died on Wednesday following an encounter with members of the Syracuse Police Department.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, members of SPD responded to a call about an individual with a knife at 216 Ulster Street. When officers, including crisis-trained officers, arrived at the residence they initiated communications with the individual, officials said.

After the communications began, the individual allegedly set a fire within the residence and charged at officers with a knife, the Attorney General’s Office said.

At least one member of SPD shot the individual who was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead just after 4 a.m., according to officials.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, the Office of Special Investigation assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person, by an act or omission. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.