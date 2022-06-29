(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County District Attorney, Bill Fitzpatrick tells NewsChannel 9 that a 21-year-old woman died after she was shot in the head by her ex-boyfriend, 44-year-old Michael Brantley. The incident occurred at Stone Cold Apartment near Syracuse’s west side on Tuesday night.

Following the incident, Brantley shot himself in his car near the Syracuse Airport and later died at Upstate Hospital, Fitzpatrick says.

An 18-year-old man was also shot multiple times in his leg and stomach, according to police. They say he is expected to survive.

Police still are unsure why the shooting occurred. Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222.