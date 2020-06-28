Woman shot in leg Saturday night near South Side of Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One woman was transported to the hospital Saturday night after she was shot in the leg.
According to Syracuse Police, officers responded to the 300 block of West Pleasant Ave. near McKinley-Brighton Elementary School around 11:25 p.m. for reports of shots fired.
When officers arrived at the scene they found bullet casings and evidence of shots fired.
Then a short time later, police learned a 30-year-old woman had arrived at Upstate Community Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. The woman said she was shot along the 300 block of West Pleasant Ave.
The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.
