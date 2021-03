SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman was shot in the leg early Tuesday morning on Butternut Street.

The Syracuse Police Department was called to the 1300-block of Butternut Street around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday. There, they found a 28-year-old woman who had been shot in the leg. She was taken to the hospital and is in serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing, and if you have any information, call Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222.