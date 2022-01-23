Woman shot inside Syracuse apartment building early Sunday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A 31-year-old woman was shot inside of the Skyline Apartments early Sunday morning, according to Syracuse Police.

Officers were called to the apartment building in Syracuse just after 1:00 a.m. There, they found the woman who was shot in the midsection.

She was transported to Upstate University Hospital where police say she is expected to survive.

Investigators say the shooting appears to have happened on the 9th floor of the apartment building.

The investigation is still and active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222. ​​Tips can remain anonymous.