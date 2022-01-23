Woman shot inside Syracuse apartment building early Sunday morning

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A 31-year-old woman was shot inside of the Skyline Apartments early Sunday morning, according to Syracuse Police.

Officers were called to the apartment building in Syracuse just after 1:00 a.m. There, they found the woman who was shot in the midsection.

She was transported to Upstate University Hospital where police say she is expected to survive.

Investigators say the shooting appears to have happened on the 9th floor of the apartment building.

The investigation is still and active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222. ​​Tips can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area