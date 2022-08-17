Three were confirmed dead after the suspect took a hostage at the location of the meeting, police said. (Getty Images)

(WSYR-TV) — A shooting happened on 1095 W. Onondaga Street on Wednesday, August 17 around 11:36 a.m., according to the Syracuse Police Department.

Police say they found a 23-year-old woman who was shot in the foot and stomach when they arrived at the scene.

She was taken to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive.

At least 15 bullet casings were found in the 500 block of Dudley Street and a residence and two vehicles were also hit by gunfire, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing, if anyone has any information they are asked to call Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222.