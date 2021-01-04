Woman shot while driving on I-690 near Teall Ave exit

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman says she was shot at by another vehicle while she was driving on I-690 in Syracuse.

Officers responded to the call Sunday around 7:20 p.m. A 31-year-old woman had been shot in the leg. She says she was shot at by another vehicle while she was driving westbound on I-690 near the Teall Avenue exit in Syracuse.

The woman was taken to Upstate University Hospital and is expected to survive.

Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222.