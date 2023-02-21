SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman was injured in an overnight stabbing in Syracuse where she suffered stab wounds to her arm and leg.

On Tuesday, February 21, Syracuse Police Officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of North Beech Street for a stabbing call at 12:09 a.m.

Once Officers arrived they found a 26-year-old woman stabbed in the arm and leg. She was transported to Upstate Hospital and Police say she is expected to survive.

While still on the scene, Officers located the suspect of the stabbing and identified them as 39-year-old Jeadi Higdon of Syracuse. Higdon is accused of stabbing the victim with a knife during a dispute inside a residence in the 300 block of North Beech Street.

Higdon suffered a hand injury as a result of the stabbing and he was also transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital for treatment.

After leaving the hospital, he was brought to the Justice Center and charged with the following: