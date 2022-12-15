SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department responded to a stabbing incident in the early morning of December 15.

At around 6:19 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, Officers responded to a stabbing call at the Eastwood Homes Apartments in Syracuse.

When Officers arrived at the apartment located at 381 Fobes Avenue in Syracuse, they located a 29-year-old female who was stabbed in the hand.

The victim was able to sustain injuries and Police say she is expected to survive.

The investigation is active and ongoing.