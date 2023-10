SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse police were called to Upstate Hospital around 4 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29, after a 31-year-old woman showed up to the hospital in a private transport with a stab wound.

The woman was stabbed in the hip, and she is expected to survive. The stabbing took place at the 400 block of East Washington Street, SPD says.

The investigation into this stabbing is ongoing. Anyone with information should call Syracuse police at 315-442-5222.