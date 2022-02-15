SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to Syracuse Police, a 20-year-old woman was stabbed on Monday afternoon at the Syracuse Centro Hub on South Salina Street.

Officers say they responded to Upstate Hospital around 3:55 p.m. for a stabbing investigation, where they found the victim stabbed in the arm after she was dropped off by private transportation. Police say their subsequent investigation revealed that the woman was stabbed during a fight at the Centro Hub on 599 S. Salina Street just before arriving at the hospital.

The 20-year-old is expected to survive, police say.

Syracuse Police say this is an active investigation and anyone with information can call the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222. Check back with NewsChannel 9 for updates as they become available.