Woman stabbed multiple times as her home was burglarized Tuesday afternoon near the Valley

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman is expected to survive after being stabbed multiple times Tuesday afternoon, as her home was burglarized by two men.

According to Syracuse Police, officers were called to the 700 block of Barnes Ave., near Gannons Ice Cream, for reports of an occupied burglary around 3:23 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say two men walked into a 62-year-old woman’s home unlawfully, and once inside the home, they encountered the woman, and one of the men stabbed her multiple times.

The victim suffered injuries to her shoulder, neck and head.

Police say the two suspects fled the home on foot before officers arrived.

The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital, where she is expected to survive.

This investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222.