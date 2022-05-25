(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the stabbing of a 35-year-old woman in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Around 1 a.m., Deputies say they arrived at Crouse Hospital where they met with a woman who was stabbed multiple times. Police believe the stabbing happened in the parking lot of Mickey’s Good Time Saloon at 103 Galster Avenue in the Town of the Town of Salina.

The victim, who is expected to survive, was driven to Crouse and dropped off.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 315-435-3051.