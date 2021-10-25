Woman struck by stray bullet inside her residence Sunday evening, Syracuse Police say

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 54-year-old woman was shot in the midsection Sunday evening after a bullet fired outsider her residence struck her inside the home, according to Syracuse Police.

The incident happened at the 200 block of Delaware Street just before 7 p.m. Officials said the woman was transported to Upstate Hospital where she is expected to survive.

Syracuse Police located several casings on the scene, according to officials.

The investigation is active and ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.

