Woman struck, killed while walking in Skaneateles

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police is investigating after a woman was hit and killed while walking in Skaneateles Saturday morning.

According to State Police, Michele Minnette Frank, 55, of Skaneateles and a friend were walking on the shoulder of Hencoop Road around 10:19 Saturday morning when she was hit by a vehicle.

Frank was taken to Auburn Community Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car and the other pedestrian were not injured.

A nearby dog ran out onto the road where Frank was struck and also died.

A State Police DRE (Drug Recognition Expert) responded and determined there were no signs of alcohol or drugs being a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected