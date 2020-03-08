Woman struck, killed while walking in Skaneateles

SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police is investigating after a woman was hit and killed while walking in Skaneateles Saturday morning.

According to State Police, Michele Minnette Frank, 55, of Skaneateles and a friend were walking on the shoulder of Hencoop Road around 10:19 Saturday morning when she was hit by a vehicle.

Frank was taken to Auburn Community Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car and the other pedestrian were not injured.

A nearby dog ran out onto the road where Frank was struck and also died.

A State Police DRE (Drug Recognition Expert) responded and determined there were no signs of alcohol or drugs being a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.