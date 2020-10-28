Woman suffers burns in Syracuse fire

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse woman suffered burns to her arm and hand in an early morning fire in Syracuse Wednesday.

The Syracuse Fire Department was dispatched to an apartment located at 2005 East Fayette Street at 3:08 a.m. Wednesday for a kitchen fire. Fire officials report the fire was extinguished in about five minutes and damage was confined to the first-floor apartment.

It took about an hour to clear the building of smoke. The woman with burns was the only injury. Fire officials say the cause of the fire was ‘unattended cooking”.

