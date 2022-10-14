TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On Thursday night, drivers were trapped on the thruway for about six hours after two tractor-trailers crashed.

This happened around 6 p.m. Thursday in the Town of Salina between exits 36 and 39. State Police say two tractor-trailers collided within a work zone. They say the driver of one of the tractor-trailers was traveling westbound when he lost control on the wet roads, hit a barrier and went over the top of it, and hit another tractor traveling east.

As a result, traffic was at a standstill between exits 36 and 39 on the Thruway. Shirley Woodcock- Kolb and her husband were traveling from Red Creek, N.Y. to North Syracuse for a pool tournament. “As soon as we got on, there was a sign flashing that said don’t use exit 39 but we had just gotten on there so I was kind of like “hmm” and I saw traffic stopped ahead of me at the 690 underpass and that was the end of the story,” said Woodcock-Kolb.

She said when they looked in both directions, the traffic was endless and all they could do was wait. “I felt like we were in danger because there was no way out and my husband had to pee and I said you can’t just go and pee in front of 100 cars, so you know the neighbor lady had a Uhaul trailer and she said you can go pee in our trailer.”

Woodcock-Kolb said she and her husband were not prepared for the long wait. “Yeah I was feeling very anxious and thought what if someone had a heart attack or an anxiety attack and needed medical attention, there would be no way for us to get any help if we needed it.”

She says construction in this area has made things difficult. “Those construction lanes should be a little bit wider and the speed should be reduced and there should be a plan for exiting between 39 and 38.”