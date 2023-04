SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police officers responded to a shooting with injuries call at Upstate Hospital around 5:03 a.m. on April 28.

Officers found a 33-year-old victim who had been shot in the shoulder. She is expected to survive.

Police determined that the incident took place inside a residence at the 500 block of Richmond Avenue.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Those with information are asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.