Woman who drowned at a DeWitt hotel pool Saturday identified by police

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 10:48 p.m. on Saturday August 28, DeWitt Police responded to the Ramada Inn at 6555 Old Collamer Road South for a reported drowning.

The call reported that someone had seen a person face-down in the pool from a room overlooking the pool. When police and EMS personnel arrived, they found the pool area was locked since it was past the pool hours of operation.

The glass door to the pool area was broken by EMS to enter, and a woman was pulled out of the pool. EAVES Ambulance personnel tried to revive her, but the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The woman was identified as Annette Scott, 41 of Syracuse. She was a guest at the hotel at the time of the incident.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. If you have any information regarding the incident, the DeWitt Police Department asks you to contact them at (315)449-3640 or email tips at tips@townofdewitt.com.