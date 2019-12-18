Woman who helped killers escape set for early prison release

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The former prison tailor serving time for helping Richard Matt and David Sweat escape from state prison in Dannemora in 2015, will soon walk free.

The State Corrections Department says Joyce Mitchell is tentatively approved for release in February, based on good behavior. The parole board has previously denied Mitchell’s bids for freedom three times, most recently in June.

She is currently housed at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility.

