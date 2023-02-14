SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing woman.

Marguerite Edwards-Pierce left her home on Gertrude Street around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday and was last seen wearing a blue jacket, and blue jeans with possibly a purple shirt underneath.

Syracuse Police say that the woman wears glasses and walks with a limp. She is 5’3″ and weighs 125 pounds.

Edwards-Pierce also suffers from dementia and may not know who she is or where she is, according to Syracuse Police.

If you know any information, please call 911.