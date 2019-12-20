Women accused of selling drugs out of Cortlandville home

Local News
CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYr-TV) — Two women are accused of selling drugs out of a Cortlandville home.

Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies, along with Cortland City Police, executed a search warrant at a home along Delaware Avenue. They found numerous people inside, all with different addresses. They also found assorted prescription drugs, marijuana, an unknown amount of cash and numerous drug-related items.

Sarah Lillie has been charged with criminal nuisance while Jilleen Edinger has been charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. They’re both due back in court later this month.

