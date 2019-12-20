Women accused of selling drugs out of Cortlandville home

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYr-TV) — Two women are accused of selling drugs out of a Cortlandville home.

Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies, along with Cortland City Police, executed a search warrant at a home along Delaware Avenue. They found numerous people inside, all with different addresses. They also found assorted prescription drugs, marijuana, an unknown amount of cash and numerous drug-related items.

Sarah Lillie has been charged with criminal nuisance while Jilleen Edinger has been charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. They’re both due back in court later this month.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9