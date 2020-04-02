Live Now
Onondaga County’s COVID-19 update
Women cough on store employees, claiming to have coronavirus

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two women are facing multiple charges after they allegedly coughed on store workers and claimed to have coronavirus.

Lenaysia Myles, 28, of Syracuse, and Imani Huggins, 23, of Cicero, were asked to leave Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Cicero on Wednesday. Before they left the store, the women coughed on employees and said they had the coronavirus.

After leaving the store, one of the women went to her car to get pepper spray to use on two store employees who were on the sidewalk trying to get the license plate number of the car. Neither employee was injured.

The women then fled the scene and were stopped shortly after by police.

Myles is facing charges of criminal possession of a weapon, harassment, menacing, and unlawful possession of noxious material. She was arraigned via Skype and sent to the Onondaga County Justice Center on $5,000 bail.

Higgins was charged with harassment and released on an appearance ticket.

