Women sleep better next to dogs instead of other people, study says

It looks like dogs aren’t just man’s best friend.

Women who cuddle up with their dogs to sleep each night get a better night’s sleep than if they were with a human partner, according to a new study published in the Journal of the International Society of Anthrozoology.

“Compared with human bed partners, dogs who slept in the owner’s bed were perceived to disturb sleep less and were associated with stronger feelings of comfort and security,” the study said.

The study also compared dogs to cats and how well female pet owners slept next to each one.

Researchers found that dogs were still the better option.

“Cats who slept in their owner’s bed were reported to be equally as disruptive as human partners, and were associated with weaker feelings of comfort and security than both human and dog bed partners,” the study said.

Around 1,000 women in the U.S. participated in the study.

“Fifty-five percent of participants shared their bed with at least one dog and 31% with at least one cat. In addition, 57% of participants shared their bed with a human partner,” the study said.

The study found that dog owners also went to sleep earlier and woke up earlier when compared to people who owned cats but not dogs.