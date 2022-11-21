STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Syracuse (4-1) dropped its first road game of the 2022-23 season, falling to Penn State (5-0), 82-69, at the Bryce Jordan Center on Monday night. The Orange were led by Dyaisha Fair , who tallied a team-high 20 points.



Syracuse led by 13 at the end of the first quarter and extended its lead to 41-23 by halftime but the Lions answered in the second half. PSU shot 58 percent from the field, including 47 percent, from the three-point line to close the gap over the final 20 minutes of action.



HOW IT WAS DECIDED:

The game was decided in the fourth quarter as Penn State out-scored the Orange 37-14 across the final 10 minutes. The Nittany Lions took the lead for good with 5:33 to play.

HYMAN AND FAIR LEAD THE WAY

Teisha Hyman and Dyaisha Fair came out firing on all cylinders in the first half. The Orange backcourt combined for 23 of Syracuse’s 41 points in the opening 20 minutes. The duo finished with 20 and 19 points, respectively. The pair combined for 39 points behind 14-of-31 shooting and the second-straight game Fair has scored 20 or more points.

BEYOND THE ARC

Syracuse had a season-high nine 3-point field goals. The Orange made their first three attempts fro beyond the arc and Dyaisha Fair and Teisha Hyman combined for five of them. Syracuse’s previous season high was five.

NOTABLE NUMBERS

– Syracuse moves to 4-1 overall.

– Dyaisha Fair had her second-straight 20-point game.

– Dariauna Lewis returned to the starting lineup after missing last Thursday’s game due to illness.

– Asia Strong was a rebound away from logging a double double with 11 points and nine boards.

UP NEXT

Syracuse returns home to the JMA Wireless Dome to host Bucknell at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25. Fans can watch the game live on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).