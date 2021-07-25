Women’s group in Syracuse hosts free clothing giveaway Sunday

SYRACUSE, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — A local women’s group in Syracuse is hosting a free clothing giveaway Sunday afternoon.

“Soul Sistas” will provide a variety of used clothing in all sizes for adults and children.

The giveaway is scheduled for Sunday, July 25 from noon to 4:00 p.m. at Billings Park along S. Salina an E. Adams streets.

Everyone in attendance is limited to five pieces of clothing.

There will also be a $25 Price Chopper gift card drawing at 3:30 p.m. Each person will be given a ticket at the event.

