Women’s Opportunity Center lays off employees due to ‘financial emergency’

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga and Tompkins County Women’s Opportunity Center has laid off eight staff members due to what calls a “financial emergency.” Staff at the Syracuse office is working remotely.

The non-profilt organization provides free programs and services that help women advance in the workplace.

The New York State Department of Labor has defaulted on grant funding, meaning there is no money coming in for the center.

“This is the absolute worst time for NYS to be reneging on its commitment to us, we are working with clients non-stop who, due to unemployment, are facing homelessness and fighting to feed their families,” said Ryan Harriott, Executive Director of the Tompkins County WOC. “Our organization, but more importantly our clients, are in desperate need of community support while we wait on our state government to fulfill its debt.”