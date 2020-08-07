SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Starting on Friday, WonderWorks at Destiny USA will be reopening select activities.
The two activities that will be opening include the Canyon Climb Ropes Course and Laser Tag.
Canyon Climb Adventure is a three-story ropes course and participants must be at least 42 inches tall to participate. Participants must wear closed-toe shoes and cannot wear skirts or dresses.
Tickets for both can be purchased online or at the WonderWorks box office.
The current hours of operation are Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
This reopening comes after a five-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
While these two areas have clearance to reopen, the rest of the WonderWorks facility will not be opening just yet.
There is no word from Destiny USA officials on when WonderWorks will fully reopen.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WonderWorks at Destiny USA to reopen select activities on Friday
- US lawmakers push for revitalization fund to help restaurants around the country
- San Diego County to provide free coronavirus testing at border crossing
- Photos show Lebanon before and after explosion
- With 2020 Census ending a month early, Texas officials worry about under counting
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App