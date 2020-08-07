WonderWorks at Destiny USA to reopen select activities on Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Starting on Friday, WonderWorks at Destiny USA will be reopening select activities.

The two activities that will be opening include the Canyon Climb Ropes Course and Laser Tag.

Canyon Climb Adventure is a three-story ropes course and participants must be at least 42 inches tall to participate. Participants must wear closed-toe shoes and cannot wear skirts or dresses.

Tickets for both can be purchased online or at the WonderWorks box office.

The current hours of operation are Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This reopening comes after a five-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While these two areas have clearance to reopen, the rest of the WonderWorks facility will not be opening just yet.

There is no word from Destiny USA officials on when WonderWorks will fully reopen.