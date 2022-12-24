WATERTOWN (WSYR-TV) — Around 11:55 a.m. on Decemebr 24, the Watertown Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 119 W. Lynde Street in the city of Watertown.

The fire took place in a 12 by 20 storage building that the owner used as a garage/workshop.

When the fire department arrived they saw the flames coming out of the back of the garage and were able to maintain the fire quickly.

The fire was caused by a wood-burning stove that was improperly installed inside the garage.

“Engine three arrived in under one minute from dispatch time and was able to

knock the fire down quickly. The property owners were home at the time of the fire. One civilian suffered from smoke inhalation and was evaluated at the scene by GEMS. The patient refused transport to the hospital,” said the Watertown Fire Department.

The garage was considered a “total loss” due to the fire. However, some contents inside were able to be salvaged.