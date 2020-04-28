Work begins on Wright’s Landing Marina improvement projects in Oswego

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced Monday that the DPW has started construction on several improvement projects coming to Wright’s Landing Marina this summer.

The project, named the Wright’s Landing Marina Boater Services Improvement project, will further strengthen, support, and complement the work to revitalize Oswego’s waterfront to provide enhanced amenities to appeal to existing boaters and attract new boaters as well as attract more people to experience and better enjoy the picturesque waterfront on Lake Ontario.

The project will improve the boater, recreational and leisure amenities at Wright’s Landing Marina through the construction, renovation and improvements of existing bathroom/shower facilities, new boater access services building, new pavilion, and installation of new stone fire pits along the waterfront, and making the marina ADA accessible.

The awarded grant from the Department of State is $934,200 with the total project cost estimated at $1.6 million.

“Our Wright’s Landing Marina Boater Services Improvement project, along with our REDI improvements, will completely transform Wright’s Landing Marina into a modern, state-of-the-art marina that will attract more boaters, more visitors and Oswego residents into the marina and along our waterfront,” said Mayor Billy Barlow.

Wright’s Landing Marina is currently closed until July 13 due to COVID-19 and the beginning of the planned construction. The City of Oswego is currently planning more construction as part of the $12.6 million REDI improvements funded by New York State that will elevate the marina to prevent future flooding from high water levels, expected to begin later this summer. Construction for the Wright’s Landing Improvement project is expected to last through this year with other REDI and FEMA projects lasting through 2021.

