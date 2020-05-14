Interactive Maps

Work continues on Empire State Trail

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Work has been moving right along on the Empire State Trail.

Very early on Saturday morning, crews will be setting the beams up for the pedestrian bridge that will go over I-481 in DeWitt.

The bridge will link the already existing canal path near the DeWitt Town Hall to the newly created trail down Towpath Road.

The path will continue to Erie Boulevard where another group of workers are installing new cribs, sidewalks and drainage. Work will begin on the trail section in the median of Erie Boulevard in about six weeks.

