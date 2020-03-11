Work starts on Empire State Trail in DeWitt; pedestrian bridge being built over Route 481

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Workers are taking full advantage of the weather to get started on a pedestrian bridge to span Route 481 near the DeWitt Town Hall.

The pedestrian bridge is part of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s plan for the Empire State Trail, a continuous 750-mile route spanning the state from New York City to Canada and Albany to Buffalo.

It would make it the longest multi-use trail in the United States.

The governor intends that the Empire State Trail will promote healthy lifestyles and provide a place for friends and families to experience everything New York State has to offer.

The Empire State Trail will be a multi-use path designed to accommodate shared use by pedestrians and bicyclists.

Right now there are 400 miles that already exist in discrete, disconnected segments.

The new pedestrian bridge is intended to plug one of the biggest holes in the trail right now, which is in the Syracuse area.

“It keeps them off the main bridge that goes over 481 and it adds a new element to the trail. It enhances the trail, it just makes it more viable for everyone to have a safer route from this really nice Canalway path here in DeWitt,” Curtis Jetter, Public Information Officer for the New York State DOT in Syracuse, tells NewsChannel 9.

He says they’ve already driven piles and are now preparing to put the bases in for the bridge, and when those settle, then construction of the bridge itself can start.

This could lead to future lane closures on Route 481.

“As construction accelerates on the bridge you may see some lane closures on 481 in both directions because we are going to have to span across 481 and that’s going to require us to swing some steel across. There will be some traffic impacts, but for the most part we will keep those off of the commuting hours and it’ll be done in a way that best serves the community,” Jetter adds.

The DeWitt portion of the project will also involve a reconfiguration of Towpath Road. That work is set to start on Monday, March 23 and will run from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Eventually that trail will extend all the way out to and then down Erie Boulevard through the City of Syracuse.

Preliminary work started a few weeks ago when crews cut down about 260 trees. Jetter says when the trail is all built, they’ll put in over 500 trees and shrubs to replace what was cut down and add to the landscape.

“When Erie Boulevard is complete, it will be two lanes in each direction and then the Empire State Trail running down the middle,” he adds.

The governor wants the Empire State Trail finished by the end of 2020.

Click here to learn more about the Empire State Trail.

