(WSYR-TV) — Those who plan to fly through Syracuse’s Hancock International Airport anytime soon may be asked to exit differently than normal.
The airport is removing the old exit portals and working on a more modern and efficient exit system for passengers.
The work is beginning in Terminal B where Delta and United Airlines are located.
When the work is complete, passengers can expect a shorter exit to the public side.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Work to change exit portals at Syracuse Airport begins
- Milling begins on Midland Avenue in Syracuse
- Redhouse Arts Center ‘Learning Lab’ designed to help with remote learning
- WATCH: Onondaga County COVID-19 Update at 3 p.m.
- BKL Poll: What are your expectations for this year’s Bills team?
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App