Work to change exit portals at Syracuse Airport begins

(WSYR-TV) — Those who plan to fly through Syracuse’s Hancock International Airport anytime soon may be asked to exit differently than normal.

The airport is removing the old exit portals and working on a more modern and efficient exit system for passengers.

🚧📢Construction Heads-Up📢🚧

SYR passengers arriving into Concourse B (@Delta/@united) can expect a short detour to exit to the public side due to removal of the old exit portals. Please follow the posted signs (in order in this Tweet) to exit after deplaning. 🛬🧳🚗 pic.twitter.com/eG5OUjdCFH — Syracuse Airport (@SyracuseAirport) September 10, 2020

The work is beginning in Terminal B where Delta and United Airlines are located.

When the work is complete, passengers can expect a shorter exit to the public side.