Work to change exit portals at Syracuse Airport begins

(WSYR-TV) — Those who plan to fly through Syracuse’s Hancock International Airport anytime soon may be asked to exit differently than normal.

The airport is removing the old exit portals and working on a more modern and efficient exit system for passengers.

The work is beginning in Terminal B where Delta and United Airlines are located.

When the work is complete, passengers can expect a shorter exit to the public side.

