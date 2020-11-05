Worker dies after steel beams fall on him in Town of Clay

TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A worker died Thursday morning after steel beams fell on top of him at the National Grid facility in the Town of Clay
Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the facility at 7437 Henry Clay Blvd. just after 11 a.m. for a reported industrial accident.
After investigating, deputies found that an employee of a contracted company was assisting with loading steel support beams onto a flatbed trailer when the load shifted. This caused the steel beams to fall off the trailer and onto the employee.
The victim, who suffered a traumatic injury according to deputies, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. The identity of the victim and the name of his employer are being withheld pending family notifications.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified and deputies are still investigating.
