(WSYR-TV) — The Solvay Police Department reports that three members of Solvay Electric Department received injuries after an electrocution in the area of Charles Avenue and Oakridge Drive on Tuesday morning.

Solvay Police Department, Solvay Fire Department, and AMR Ambulance all responded to the area around 10:06 a.m. after they received an electrocution complaint.

The police department shared that the three members of Solvay Electric Department suffered minor injuries, including first degree burns, while they were removing trees from power lines.

The three workers are all expected to be okay, according to the police.

Police add that OSHA has been notified and will be conducting an investigation.