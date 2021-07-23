Workforce Development Board create services to help many CNY counties fill open positions

A ‘Help Wanted’ sign is posted beside Coronavirus safety guidelines in front of a restaurant in Los Angeles, California on May 28, 2021. – Following over a year of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, many jobs at restaurants, retail stores and bars remain unfilled, despite California’s high unemployment rate, causing some owners to fear they will not be able to fully reopen by the June 15th date California has given for a full reopening of the economy. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Workforce Development Board of Herkimer, Madison, Oneida, Chenango, Delaware and Otsego Counties (WDB HMO/CDO) today announced services to help businesses search out and attract talent, fill open positions and upskill employees.

Free or low-cost services and funding are available to help offset the costs associated with hiring and training:

Free Booth in Virtual Job Fairs. The WDB is utilizing Premier Virtual, a U.S.-based, Veteran-owned job fair platform. Premier Virtual is an easy-to-use job fair simulation that provides real-time interaction between recruiters and candidates, including video chat. The platform includes a customizable exhibitor booth with buttons to share video content, web-links, job vacancies, company overviews, embedded live or pre-recorded Zoom links, and the ability to access post-job fair reports and more. (Next HMO Job Fair: August 11th!)

Custom Virtual Job Fair. For one employer, utilizing Premier Virtual, includes the above, plus customized job fair promotion, including social media, HMO/CDO website(s), email outreach and press releases. ($350)

Focused Webinar Presentation Platform. For employers with more than 10 job openings. Hosted on Zoom and includes promotion. ($250)

Free Job Listings that Reach Across New York State and Targeted to Local Social Media. Job listings will appear on the NYS Job Bank and will also be posted on local HMO/CDO social media, websites, and in HMO/CDO newsletters.

On-The-Job Training Grants for Eligible Employees. Funding for employers utilizing on-the-job (OJT) training receive reimbursement of a percentage of eligible employees’ wages for a training period. In-house OJT training ensures the employee is trained in accordance with company standards and procedures, begins working immediately with a team, and quickly becomes productive. Employer rights remain intact. If the trainees hired do not meet their performance standards, the employer retains the right to terminate them.

Assistance with Apprenticeship Programs. WDB apprenticeship programs provide on-the-job learning, job-related classroom or online instruction, and pre-apprenticeship training. Employers who utilize apprentices report higher productivity, higher retention rates and a substantial return on investment.

Through the Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act, local Workforce Development Boards endeavor to strengthen the workforce by creating partnerships between businesses and workers that lead to long-term growth and prosperity for both. Contact WDB Executive Director Alice Savino for more information: 315.207.6951 ext. 122, asavino@working-solutions.org